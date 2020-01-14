Arhaan, an aspiring actor, is inspired by Tiger Shroff and wants to be like him

Every now and then fresh talents are coming to Mumbai to fulfill their Bollywood dream and to be on the silver screen. It takes lots of passion and hard work to become a superstar. Arhaan is one of them and a 20 years old new kid in Bollywood Town with a dream to become a hero. He is preparing himself for the lead roles and a big launch in Bollywood. Arhaan has shifted to Mumbai last year to fulfill his dream.

Arhaan came to Mumbai in July 2018 and joined the 3 months acting workshop at Anupam Kher's Acting Academy, Actor Prepares. He has also done 4-5 months of personal classes at the same academy. After learning basics, he joined Neeraj Kabi's 18 days intense acting workshop, where he felt that there are changes in his personality and it has affected his acting skills a lot. He also did a speech course with Ganesh Kumar, taught Bihari accent to Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 film and many more celebrities.

While polishing his acting skills, Arhaan doesn't want to leave any stone unturned, so he also started learning dance with Vikram Swain. Vikram Swain is the dance trainer of Tiger Shroff.

Arhaan is a big fan of Tiger Shroff, he also wanted to do actions like him onscreen, so he started learning martial arts and gymnastics from Kuldeep Shashi. He is the action trainer of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani and many more celebrities.

Arhaan wants to be perfect for any role and for that he knows that fitness is really important. Arhaan is doing a six months body transformation course with Vinod Channa, who is the personal trainer for Ambani's and many other celebrities.

Arhaan wanted to pursue his career in acting, so he shifted to Mumbai and started his journey with Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares. Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Hollywood stars like, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert Downey Jr. really inspired him to become an actor. In Bhopal he doesn't know how to pursue his career in acting, so he took the help online apps that are really trending nowadays. In the starting, he used to make Dubsmash videos which were appreciated by his friends and family and he gained the confidence to pursue acting as a career.

Arhaan did his schooling in Bhopal and now doing his graduation in BMS in Mumbai along with preparing himself for the lead roles in Bollywood films. Arhaan is excited and a passionate kid, who is doing his studies as well as sweating himself to prepare for a great launch in Bollywood.

Arhaan says that "I am always excited about my classes and training. I am never tired or bored with them. It makes me really happy that I am working towards my goal and one day I will achieve it."

