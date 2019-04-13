Ariana Grande opens up about PTSD, shares image of her brain scan

hollywood

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram and shared a scanned image highlighting the difference between a healthy brain, a brain dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and the third image was a scan of her own brain.

Ariana Grande

Bonafide pop star, Ariana Grande, opened up about her mental health, by recently sharing a scanned image of her brain. The singer took to her Instagram and shared a scanned image highlighting the difference between a healthy brain, a brain dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and the third image was a scan of her own brain.

"Hilarious and terrifying. Not a joke," she captioned. The PTSD brain has several highlighted areas, whereas the other pictures hardly showed up any signs of lines.

As per an E!News report, last June, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter candidly spoke about her anxiety and "signs of PTSD" with British Vogue. The post by Ariana Grande has created a sense of worry amongst her fans who bombarded a long list of questions regarding the health of the 25-year-old singer and songwriter.

On the work front, Ariana trademarked her recent song and album titled 'Thank You, Next ' after its massive success. The Grammy award winner wants to come up with a beauty line based on the hit single and subsequent album which dropped in February, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Grande is currently performing for her 'Sweetener World Tour'. The tour kicked off on March 18 and will wrap up in Switzerland in October.

