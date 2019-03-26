Ariana Grande remembers Mac Miller on 6th anniversary of their song The Way

hollywood

It has been six years since singer Ariana Grande and her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller released their first song together titled The Way

Ariana Grande

It has been six years since singer Ariana Grande and her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller released their first song together titled The Way and seems like today, Grande is missing Miller a bit more than usual. Grande released her song 'The Way' on March 25, 2013, which happened to be the first time the two collaborated. The track was an instant hit and spent many weeks on Billboards' Hot 100 list.

On the day of the 6th anniversary of their first song together, the 25-year-old singer remembered Miller on Instagram. One part of her Instagram story just said "six years" with a heart emoji at the bottom. She also shared a series of pictures with the rapper's dog, Myron.

She uploaded one picture of Myron wearing a harness looking like he was more than ready to head out for a walk. She captioned the picture with a smiley face. Grande also shared a selfie with the adorable puppy with his head resting on her shoulder.

She wrote, "real protective wit my soullll where YOUUUUUU been."

Myron has become an essential part of Grande's life lately. She keeps posting pictures with the dog and she is often seen out walking him. In December, she made her devotion to Myron permanent by getting a tattoo dedicated to him on her foot.

The new tattoo covered up one of the previous tattoos that she got during her relationship with Pete Davidson which was a tribute to Davidson's late father who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Grande showed off her new tattoo in a behind-the-scenes video from when she was shooting for her music video 'Thank U, Next'.

Grande time and again remembers Miller, who passed away tragically on September 7, last year due to mixed drug toxicity.

The singer kicked off her 'Sweetener' tour in Albany, New York on March 18 and honoured him before the show by playing his songs as fans awaited her arrival on stage.

The two have also previously worked together on the song 'My Favourite Part' from his 2016 record 'The Divine Feminine'.

The 'Self Care' rapper and Grande first started dating in 2016 but parted ways in May 2018. Even after their split, the duo spoke about each other with the highest regard.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates