Ariana Grande surprise song addresses Mac Miller, Pete Davidson

hollywood

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande has dropped a surprise song "Thank U, Next", in which she has addressed her personal life, including her exes Mac Miller, who died of apparent drug overdose, and Pete Davidson.

Grande's personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her break-up with long-time boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller's death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that.

All of the above, along with previous boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, are addressed in the new song, which she dropped abruptly on Saturday night, half hour before a new episode of Saturday Night Live. The song sums up that she is good with all of her exes, reported variety.com.

Later, on "Saturday Night Live", Davidson made his own statement during the show's "Weekend Update" segment, concluding his guest spot by saying: "I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business. Sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay. She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday, alright?"

