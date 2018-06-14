Ariana Grande's engagement ring worth USD 100,000 bought in May

In early May, Grande confirmed she and rapper Mac Miller had gone their separate ways after being two years together, and Davidson's relationship with Cazzie David ended around the same time

Ariana Grande. Pic/AFP

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson bought an engagement ring worth USD 100,000 for singer Ariana Grande in May, says a jeweller. "Pete called me at the end of May and said 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want'. And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it," jeweller Greg Yuna told eonline.com."

It took two weeks to make the pear-shaped ring, which clocks in at just over three carats. The "Saturday Night Live" star paid a whopping $93,000 for it, Yuna said. On June 2, the "No tears left to ring" singer rocked the engagement ring onstage at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert here.

Sources described the pair as being in the early stages of their relationship at the time, so Grande's sparkler didn't immediately spark engagement speculation. The soon-to-be bride and groom were fresh off long-term relationships when they began dating.

In early May, Grande confirmed she and rapper Mac Miller had gone their separate ways after being two years together, and Davidson's relationship with Cazzie David ended around the same time. The couple also celebrated their engagement at Disneyland with family and friends.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever