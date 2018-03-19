Arijit Singh: Performing live is like throwing a house party

Bollywood's star singer Arijit Singh explains why he enjoys gigs, and how he overcomes anxiety



Arijit Singh

"I am a bundle of nerves before hitting the stage," admits Arijit Singh, with a shy smile. And yet, on stage, it's a different story altogether - he has left his fans across India swooning with Arijit Singh MTV India Tour, a multi-city gig that kicked off in Kolkata last December. As he gears up for his concert in Mumbai on March 24, Arijit Singh talks to mid-day about performing live and his learnings from the tour.

Your first multi-city tour in India is about to end. How was the experience?

It was a larger-than-life experience; one of the best I've had in a long time. I wanted to reach out to my fans across the country and this was a great way to get close to them. I am glad I got a chance to perform for them in their own cities.

What has been your takeaway from the tour?

I have overcome my nervousness of performing live on stage. The tour marked an amazing start to the year for me as well. I am taking away a lot of happy memories.

Where are you more comfortable — inside a studio or on the stage?

Being inside a studio and performing live are two completely different experiences, and I enjoy both. Performing live is like inviting people over for a house party, where I can sing my heart out while people around join it. When I am on stage, I make sure I interact with the audience. Studio recordings, on the other hand, are technical.

Any incident during the tour that touched you as an artiste?

The stadium at Ahmedabad was huge and I didn't expect so many people to turn up. I felt numb initially, but the love of my fans helped me overcome the nervousness. We had a blast. The gig was challenging, yet memorable.

Despite spending seven years in B-Town, you feel nervous before hitting the stage...

Yes, I do. But when I see thousands of fans cheering for me and appreciating my music, it's so overwhelming that I forget about the nervousness, and start enjoying the whole experience.

Do you follow a certain routine before going on stage?

Not really. Before getting on the stage, I only think about the different possibilities [that may play out during the act]. Ek basic vision samajh main aata hai ki yahan yahan pe loopholes hain, so I make mental calculations accordingly to prevent them. There are no preparations as such. Also, to keep my voice intact, I usually avoid drinking cold water and soda before the show.

Also Read: Arijit Singh finds an admirer in Pakistani crooner Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates