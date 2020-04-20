Arjun Bijlani: Worried about mom as she is diabetic

Television actor Arjun Bijlani's mornings begin with a call to mother Shakti, the first of many times he dials her number throughout the day. His anxiety is not unfounded — last week, the highrise near Infiniti mall in Malad west, where his mother resides, was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

"The lockdown is not easy, especially if you have ageing parents. It's unbelievable that I am not able to meet my mother," says Bijlani, who lives with wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan in Lokhandwala, Andheri.



Arjun Bijlani

Even though he understands that the lockdown is a necessary measure to contain the spread of the virus, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor notes that it poses difficulty for senior citizens. "I am worried for my mother because she is diabetic. Despite suffering from chronic back pain, she has no option but to do the household chores at the moment. My younger brother Niranjan and I are trying to help her in every way we can. [We are ordering the essentials online], which are then being delivered at the gate of the complex," he says.

Bijlani is trying to maintain an optimistic stance and be her emotional anchor in these trying times. He adds, "When I was talking to her recently, my eyes welled up as I listened to how she is running the house. After my father passed away, I have been her pillar of support. But, I feel helpless at this point as I can't rush to her."

