Arjun Feroz Khan: Mahabharat was a game-changer for Indian television, it impacted people's lives

There cannot be a greater feeling for any actor when he's known by the name of the characters he has essayed on the big screen or even the small screen. If Amjad Khan was Gabbar Singh, Amrish Puri was Mogambo, Shah Rukh Khan was Raj and Rahul, Feroz Khan was Arjun. Yes, the Arjun from Mahabharat.

Such was the popularity of the role and such was the impact on people that he was rechristened as Arjun Feroz Khan. You may know him as the villain from a lot of Bollywood films of the 90s but it was this iconic television show that shaped his career and made him a household name. Speaking to Hindustan Times about being selected for the show and how it made history, he spilled the beans on everything.

He said, "It's a proud moment to watch Mahabharat with the present generation. It's a good opportunity for them to know more about their culture. It was a game-changer for Indian television. It impacted people's lives. Due to the lockdown, everyone is at home and they're glued to their television sets to watch epics like Mahabharat and Ramayan. Even my grandchildren are watching it and they're amused to see me shooting arrows."

History isn't made easily so expectedly, getting such a fascinating role wasn't easy for the actor either. He recalls the day when he went for the audition. "I went in and saw actors like Deepak Parashar, Raj Babbar and Govinda, among others there. The auditions for Mahabharat were going on and Govinda told me to give it a shot. I was given two pages of dialogues in Hindi. I told him to read out the lines in Hindi so that I could rewrite them in English."

He added, "A week after when I didn't get a call back, I went to his office. I was asked to wear my costumes and a moustache. I went up to Chopra Saab's cabin in the first floor and he was sitting their along with our writers, Dr Rahi Masoom Raza and Pandit Narendra Sharma and they told me that I've been locked to play Arjun." And as they say, the rest is history! He was addressed as Arjun by everyone, even his mother. What greater validation can an actor ask for?

