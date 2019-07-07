Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in no hurry to get married

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora want to enjoy each others' company, travel and spend as much time together, given their busy schedules. So, for now, there is no wedding, or even talks of it, at least not in this year

Now that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are open about their relationship and are holidaying in New York, there is again speculation about when they will get hitched. Those in the know say that the couple is in no hurry. The two want to enjoy each others' company, travel and spend as much time together, given their busy schedules. So, for now, there is no wedding, or even talks of it, at least not in this year.

Until a few months ago, the couple hadn't made their relationship official, but their gestures spoke otherwise. From attending weddings and parties as one unit to spending time and getting comfortable with each other's family and friends, Malaika and Arjun were very much together but never felt the need of making their relationship official.

However, tides turned when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took off for a vacation in New York to celebrate the latter's birthday. And, ever since, it's been raining love posts on Instagram by the duo.

Last week, Malaika shared 'Right Lovers' post and tagged Arjun Kapoor. "The right lover will never cause anxiety. you will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," is the post shared by Malaika.

Now that the duo has become comfortable talking about their relationship, there are hearts everywhere for Malaika and Arjun.

