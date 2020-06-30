Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to resume shoot in Mumbai; Europe schedule put on hold

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were only one schedule away from wrapping up the shoot of their yet-untitled romantic comedy when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. In the three months since, the unit of the Kaashvie Nair-directed venture has been wondering about the fate of their final Europe stint. Now, as filmmakers are slowly returning to the sets, co-producer Madhu Bhojwani too is charting the way forward for the project.

"Keeping the safety protocols in mind, we will evaluate what can be shot locally. We will first film the indoor portions, and then, take a call on the pending shoot. Even as the restrictions are being lifted in India, we must proceed carefully," says Bhojwani of the cross-border love story that also features Kumud Mishra and Neena Gupta.

Given the current scenario, international travel is off the cards for the foreseeable future. Ask Bhojwani if they are planning to recreate Europe in Mumbai, in such a scenario, and she says that the makers are playing it by ear. "For now, we are adopting a wait-and-watch mode as several

countries are in lockdown."

