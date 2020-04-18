Arjun Kapoor on the bond he shares with Malaika Arora: She really gets me

One of the hottest couples of B-town - Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor - are painting the town red with their romance. All of their social media PDA and joint appearances tend to make headlines and fans of the pair can't stop asking when they plan on getting married!

Arjun in a recent chat spoke about the deep bond he shares with Malaika. The actor also spilled beans on their wedding plans. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in an Instagram session, the actor said, "I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has."

He continued, "With her, I feel she really gets me and she's very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters."

Opening up about the marriage plans, the 2 States actor said responded. "I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now. Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how it will be possible now?)."

Recently, Arjun shared a photograph of him relishing on a dessert made by his girlfriend amid lockdown. Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned as "Her" with a heart emoji.

Recently, Malaika was on Neha Dhupia's chat show, she revealed that she would like a beach wedding and that she would love to walk down the aisle in an Elie Saab gown. "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends], my girl gang," she said, adding that her best woman would be her closest friend Vahbiz Mehta.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Arjun Kapoor played Sadashivrao Bhau, who served as the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. The film, released on December 6 last year flopped at the box office. He will be next seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

