Arjun Kapoor praises cousin Sonam, says she's beautiful and courageous

Arjun Kapoor is proud of the fact that cousin Sonam Kapoor isn't afraid to make difficult choices. He praised her for choosing to do a relevant film like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Pics/Arjun and Sonam's Official Instagram accounts

Arjun Kapoor has praised his cousin Sonam Kapoor for her film choices, especially for choosing to do a film like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Calling her courageous, the actor said he's proud of her and uncle Anil Kapoor for choosing a script they believed in.

Arjun even took to Twitter to post a childhood picture of himself and Sonam, saying that the Neerja actress is the first girl in his life that he loved hanging out with. Check out the tweet here:

Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamakapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9vzt1l57Pm — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 29, 2019

In another tweet, he mentioned: "So proud of you and Anil Kapoor for going out on a limb and choosing a script you believed in beyond the perceptions of the world. You are courageous and beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are and all the best for February 1."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga seems to be talking about a pertinent issue-- middle-class marriages, the queer folk, and Indian women. The trailer of the film has received a positive response from the audience. Sonam will be essaying an LGBTQ character in the forthcoming movie.

Anil Kapoor is collaborating with his daughter Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga for the first time. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by debutant Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

