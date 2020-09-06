Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, informs fans through Instagram post

Arjun Kapoor has informed his fans through his latest Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to his account, he wrote- "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine." (sic)

He added, "I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus." (sic)

Siddhanth Kapoor commented on the post with multiple black hearts, Nimrat Kaur wrote- "Speediest recovery and super responsible and cool that you've put this out there!" (sic) And another user wrote- "Stay strong," (sic) followed by a purple heart.

On the wrote front, the actor has five films lined-up. The first one is a film starring Rakul Preet Singh that is a cross-border romance, the next one is Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, the next one is a Shah Rukh Khan- production thriller, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra, and Ek Villain 2.

