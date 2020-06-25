Arjun Kapoor trolled mercilessly for replacing Sushant Singh Rajput in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend

Chetan Bhagat's five-year-old tweet announcing Sushant Singh Rajput's casting in Half Girlfriend, based on his book, did the rounds of social media on Wednesday. "So happy to share Sushant Singh Rajput will play the lead in Mohit Suri's directorial venture, Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 2016," the author had posted on November 7, 2015.

It provided yet another impetus for SSR's fans to stir up the nepotism debate and troll Arjun Kapoor, who replaced Rajput in the 2017 film. Angry netizens called Kapoor 'a nepotism kid who grabbed a role from an outsider'. Some questioned his 'acting skills'. The furore again led SSR fans to announce a boycott of star kids.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 15, 2020, many social media users have supported the actor and his family. Netizens have also concluded that he was a victim of Bollywood's nepotism and power play. The angry outburst on Instagram and Twitter has left a lot of star kids limit their comments section. Many claims to take this step to keep the negativity at the bay.

On Sushant's death, Arjun Kapoor's post created waves on social media, just like any other celebrity's condolence.

Sharing Bhagat's old tweet, a user wrote: "So it was supposed to be Sushant in Half Girlfriend but finally given to Starkid Arjun Kapoor. On whose direction?"

"See how nepotism works in corrupted Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor got this film by removing Sushant Singh Rajput #PapaHainNa," tweeted another user.

"Aditya replaced shushant....then Ranveer replaced shushant....then legendry arjun kapoor replaced shushant.....ok how many of u believe this is just a coincidence or injustice with @itsSSR ....Pls support shushant... otherwise we might see few other shushant really soon," reads another tweet.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news