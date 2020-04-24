Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for 'Bad (haircut) Boy' Varun Dhawan is hilarious

Varun Dhawan turned 33 on April 24, 2020, and the actor has been spending a lot of time celebrating with his near and dear ones. As the clock struck 12, the actor cut a homemade chocolate cake. He shared the sweet pictures as his Instagram story and people couldn't stop but shower him with wishes and blessings. The actor decided to celebrate a low-key birthday at home due to the current lockdown situation in the country.

How can his BFF Arjun Kapoor stay away from cracking a joke on the birthday boy! Known for playing pranks on his co-stars and friends, this time too, Arjun left no stone unturned to leave the followers in splits. The actor wished the birthday boy on social media, and it looks hilarious! Check this out.

It wasn't just only Kapoor who wished the 'Street Dancer,' Varun Sharma also posted, "Happpyyy Happyyy B'day Bhaii @varundvn [sic]"

Speaking of Street Dancer 3D, co-star Nora Fatehi also shared an Instagram story wishing Varun.

Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan!

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. Directed by father David Dhawan, this will be the first time Varun will share the screen space with Sara.

