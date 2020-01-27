Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shares a sweet memory with her late mother, Mona Shourie

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. Mona Shourie passed away in 2012, after a battle with cancer. Younger daughter Anshula took to social media recently to share a sweet memory from her childhood that featured her mother and Mickey Mouse. The social entrepreneur shared a photo and wrote, "Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too..." Check out the post below:

Arjun and Anshula were quite close to their mother. Her passing has left a void in their lives and while they're now close to their father, Boney Kapoor, and his family including daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, it's still a huge void to fill.

On the professional front, Anshula kickstarted her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture called Fankind. The online platform will give fans a chance to connect with their favourite celebrities. It will also give fans a chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking, and cricket with their favourite stars. The platform will in turn support and fundraise for charitable causes.

