Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shares a sweet memory with her late mother, Mona Shourie

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 14:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shared a photo of herself with mother Mona Shourie and wrote a heartfelt caption along with it; take a look!

Anshula Kapoor shared this photo with her mother on Instagram

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. Mona Shourie passed away in 2012, after a battle with cancer. Younger daughter Anshula took to social media recently to share a sweet memory from her childhood that featured her mother and Mickey Mouse. The social entrepreneur shared a photo and wrote, "Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too..." Check out the post below:

Arjun and Anshula were quite close to their mother. Her passing has left a void in their lives and while they're now close to their father, Boney Kapoor, and his family including daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, it's still a huge void to fill.

On the professional front, Anshula kickstarted her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture called Fankind. The online platform will give fans a chance to connect with their favourite celebrities. It will also give fans a chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking, and cricket with their favourite stars. The platform will in turn support and fundraise for charitable causes.

