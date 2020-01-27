Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shares a sweet memory with her late mother, Mona Shourie
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shared a photo of herself with mother Mona Shourie and wrote a heartfelt caption along with it; take a look!
Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. Mona Shourie passed away in 2012, after a battle with cancer. Younger daughter Anshula took to social media recently to share a sweet memory from her childhood that featured her mother and Mickey Mouse. The social entrepreneur shared a photo and wrote, "Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too..." Check out the post below:
View this post on Instagram
Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did. Maya Angelou said it best “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.” Because there really isn’t Ma. Could really use one of your special smiles today.. #AlwaysAndForever
Arjun and Anshula were quite close to their mother. Her passing has left a void in their lives and while they're now close to their father, Boney Kapoor, and his family including daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, it's still a huge void to fill.
On the professional front, Anshula kickstarted her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture called Fankind. The online platform will give fans a chance to connect with their favourite celebrities. It will also give fans a chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking, and cricket with their favourite stars. The platform will in turn support and fundraise for charitable causes.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe