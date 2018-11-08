Arjun Rampal's twinning with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

bollywood

On Tuesday, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were snapped outside a Bandra restaurant. The couple twinned in colour-coordinated outfits as well

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

After Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, another couple who grab attention whenever they step out is Arjun Rampal and rumoured actor-designer girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. On Tuesday, the duo was snapped outside a Bandra restaurant. The couple twinned in colour-coordinated outfits as well.

Check out the couple's pictures here:



Gabriella Demetriades (All pics/Yogen Shah)

There has been buzz about Arjun and Gaby for a while — they are said to be pals or rather, make it special friends. Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model-turned-designer.



Arjun Rampal

Talking about Gabriella, after sizzling on lists featuring the world's hottest women as a model, she shifted to designing. Talking about the same, she spoke to mid-day recently, saying, "My family business involves textiles and haberdashery. My grandmother started it 50 years ago. My mother owns a small knitwear label in South Africa. The production capability there isn't amazing and we always thought of moving to India. We first came to India to look at production possibilities."

Speaking about her food habits, Demetriades had told mid-day, "I gave up meat three months ago. But my family is Greek, so everything has lamb. They asked me, 'What are you going to eat!' When I watched the film Okja, I was in tears. And I was hosting people for dinner that day. When a pork dish was served, I thought, 'Oh god, I can't do it.' Since then I haven't had red meat or chicken. When I am stressed, I eat French Fries. When I am super happy, I don't. When I was in South Africa, I was 10 kilos lighter. It's very hardcore there. When I came to India, it was the opposite. People liked that I was curvy."



Gabriella Demetriades (All pics/Yogen Shah)

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. In the joint statement issued, Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jesia, 47, in May stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

Also Read: Fashion designers Gabriella Demetriades and Nikhil Thampi get chatty over Bollywood and style

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates