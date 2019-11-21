Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia end their marriage; granted a divorce

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia had separated a while ago. The duo has two teenage daughters, Mahikaa (17) and Myra (13). Now, Arjun and Mehr have been granted a divorce. Rumours about their separation first made headlines in 2011, and they spent several months working on the separation before filing for divorce in a court of law.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted the couple divorce under the Special Marriage Act, and it also stated that Mahikaa and Myra will reside with their mother in Bandra. "After a petition for divorce by mutual consent is filed, their plea is scrutinised, registered and then, the couple is referred to a marriage counsellor to attempt a reconciliation. If that fails, the couple is given six more months to work things out. Six months later, if they are resolute in their decision to part ways and have complied with the terms of divorce mutually agreed to between them, a court draws up a decree of divorce," the publication quoted a court official as saying.

Sharing the news about their separation, the duo had shared earlier on social media, "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on."

On the personal front, Arjun Rampal is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades, and the new couple of B-town also share a son, Arik. They welcomed their bundle of joy on July 19, 2019. In fact, Arjun has also said how his daughters have accepted Gabriella and Arik as a part of the family. Not only this but Mahikaa and Myra even went to visit Gabriella and the baby at the hospital after the delivery.

