See photos: Arjun Rampal gives mother, partner adorable Mother's Day shout-out
Arjun Rampal shared a throwback picture with his mom and wrote: "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom." He also wished "new mom" Gabriella Demetriades
Not just for his mother, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday has penned an adorable Mother's Day special post for his partner, too. The 47-year-old actor, in an Instagram post, shared his thoughts for his mother and his lady love -- Gabriella Demetriades.
"She is a new Mom and a very fine one too. Happy first Mother's Day, mamma, love you," wrote 'Om Shanti Om' actor as he shared a dashing picture of themselves.
Meanwhile, taking to another post, the 'Roy' actor shared a throwback picture with his mom and wrote: "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom." He wrapped up the post by extending his Mother's Day wishes to "all the mothers out there". "Thank you for just being you. #happymothersday," he concluded.
The actor is currently staying at home observing the lockdown guidelines, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Earlier he along with his family have extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to the hospitals, doctors, and nurses to help them in the fight against coronavirus. He also urged people to donate 1 uniform for these corona warriors to keep them safe and healthy.
-
Amitabh Bachchan clicked here with his late mom Teji. Isn't this picture super vintage? (All pictures: mid-day archives, Instagram)
-
A very young Sanjay Dutt with his late mother Nargis. Remembering his mother on her 39th death anniversary on May 3, 2020, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today and every day. Love you and miss you, everyday Mom."
-
Jackie Shroff, as a child, with his mother Rita. Doesn't Jackie's daughter Krishna resemble her grandmother in this picture?
-
Madhur Bhandarkar, as an infant, with his mother Shanta Bhandarkar. The filmmaker's mother passed away on February 20, 2015.
-
Katrina Kaif with her mother Suzanne Turquotte. Katrina Kaif shared this message for mommy dearest on Mother's Day last year, "Roses are red, violets are blue, there is no one dearer than a mom like you #herheartofgold Definitely the one who best fits that description."
-
The gorgeous Bipasha Basu with her mother Mamata Basu. Isn't this one stunning mother-daughter duo?
-
Neha Dhupia and her mom Manpinder Singh. "My mother has encouraged me to give my best shot in whatever I do. She has been the strongest pillar of my life. Her extreme reactions are seen only when I am unwell otherwise she is very supportive," Neha had said in an old interview with IANS.
-
Vivek Oberoi with his mother Yashodhara. How sweet is this picture of the mother-son pair?
-
Madhuri Dixit-Nene with her mother Snehlata. Did you know Mads' mother is a classical singer? In fact, the actress and her mother sang a song together for Madhuri's film Gulab Gang.
-
Aamir Khan and his mother Zeenat. The actor's mother recently gave the mahurat clap for his passion project, Laal Singh Chaddha.
-
Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora with their mom Joyce. Malla and Amu are extremely close to their mum.
-
Salman Khan caught in a candid moment with mom Salma. Salman Khan is quite the momma's boy!
-
Manisha Koirala shares a laugh with mother Sushma. Isn't this an adorable photo of the actress with her mum?
-
John Abraham in conversation with his mom Firoza. John had once said in an interview, "My mum is from Iran and she has some 22 cousins there. I want to take her there to meet all her relatives."
-
The radiant Vidya Balan with her mom Saraswati. How graceful, both of them!
-
Priyanka Chopra snapped with her mom Dr Madhu Chopra. PeeCee shares a very close bond with her mum, and her mum is extremely proud of her little girl!
-
Hrithik Roshan with mom Pinky. At 60-plus, Pinky Roshan is one of the fittest mothers in Bollywood. The star mum's Instagram account is filled with videos of her workouts.
-
Minissha Lamba twinning with her mother Manju. Minissha's mother is an interior designer by profession and also paints.
-
The ravishing Sushmita Sen with her mother Subhra. The elegance in both mother and daughter is captivating, don't you think?
-
Mumbai Indians' co-owner Nita Ambani with her mother at a cricket match. Aren't they adorable?
-
Tennis player Sania Mirza with her mom Nasima. Wishing her mum on Mother's Day a couple of years ago, Sania wrote, "Coz there is nothing in this entire world I could do without you, Nasima Imran Mirza #mumma."
-
Billiards and snooker champion Pankaj Advani with his mother Kajal. On winning his 12th world title on his mother's birthday, he said, "This win is truly special. Apart from the dozen world titles and the third grand double, the main reason for it being so special is because it was won on my mother's birthday. She is my rock."
-
Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar and his mother Kamla Devi.
-
Olympic medal-winning boxer Mary Kom with her mother Akham. Such strong women, both of them!
-
Cricketer Zaheer Khan clicked with his mother Zakhiya at an event.
-
Sonu Nigam with his late mother Shobha. The singer's mother passed away at the age of 63 on March 1, 2013.
-
Beauty queen-turned-actor Dia Mirza and her mom Deepa. Dia Mirza had dedicated her first Bengali film to her mother. She had said, "Paanch Adhyay is my first Bengali and my first regional film ever. I dedicate this to my mother, who is a Bengali."
-
Divya Dutta snapped with her late mum Nalini. Divya Dutta lost her mom on January 10, 2016, after a post-surgery complication. A gynaecologist, Divya's mother had singlehandedly raised Divya and her brother Rahul after their father passed away when they were kids.
-
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra with his late mother, Shanta Devi.
-
Musician-cum-actor Himesh Reshammiya holds hands with his mother Madhoo at a film event.
-
Late Jiah Khan and her mom Rabiya clicked twinning in black.
-
Producer-director Karan Johar and his mother Hiroo. Karan and Hiroo Johar share an extremely close bond. The filmmaker-producer also frequently shares moments from their daily lives on social media.
-
Anupam Kher with his mother Dulari. We love this picture of the veteran actor with his mum.
-
Shilpa Shetty with mom Sunanda. This mother-daughter duo is frequently seen out and about catching up on movies and going for lunches/dinners together.
-
Sonu Sood and his late mom Saroj. Sonu Sood was very close to his mom, and he even set up the Prof Saroj Sood Memorial Trust in memory of his mother to aid needy students.
-
'90s star Sheeba photographer with her mother while out and about in the city.
-
Shahid Kapoor with mom Neelima Azeem. Speaking about his mother, Shahid said in an interview, "The strongest people in my life have been women, starting with my mother. She was a single parent and she was the most powerful and the strongest, and a person I would depend on the most."
-
Filmmaker Sanjay Bhansali with his mother Leela. Bhansali has adopted the middle name "Leela" as a tribute to his mother.
-
Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and her mom Brindya clicked at the airport.
-
Genelia D'Souza and her mother Jeanette. This duo keeps giving us mother-daughter goals!
-
TV actor Mona Singh photographed with her mother enjoying a candid moment.
-
TV actor Cezanne Khan with his mother Tasnim, who is an interior designer.
-
Yuvraj Singh and his mom Shabnam clicked at an event.
-
Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor and his mother Urmila. We love this picture of the two!
On Mother's Day 2020, we bring you some picture-perfect and heart-warming images of celebrities from the world of films, sports and other fields with their beloved moms.
