Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia announce separation, after 20 years of marriage

The rumours about the split of Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have been doing rounds for quite some time now. However, putting all speculations to rest, the couple has released a statement informing the world of their separation. They stated saying it's a decision taken mutually.

The couple was married for 20 years and shares two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. In the joint statement issued, Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jesia, 47, stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways. "After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations hence forth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," read the statement.

Arjun and Mehr emphasised on being private and requested for some space. They wrote, "We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be next seen in Shailesh Verma's 'Nastik'.

