Gabriella Demetriades: We're still thinking of baby names

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and new mommy Gabriella Demetriades responds to our congratulatory message

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Having dated for over a year, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are ready to begin the new chapter of their lives. Three months after the actor shared the news of her pregnancy with his fans, the couple became proud parents to a baby boy yesterday. Rampal was a picture of happiness as he stepped out of the Khar hospital, hours after the baby's arrival, to escort his steady date's parents to their car. When mid-day congratulated Demetriades on motherhood and asked if the couple had decided on a name for the bundle of joy, she promptly replied over a message: "Not yet. Still thinking."



Arjun Rampal with his daughters outside the hospital. Pic/Yogen Shah

On Wednesday evening, the South African actor-model was admitted to the hospital. Soon after, Demetriades' parents and Rampal's daughters from his marriage with former model Mehr Jessia — Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14, — were seen by his side, ready to welcome the newest member of the family.



Rampal and Demetriades went public with their relationship last October when they made a joint appearance at a brand event in Bordeaux, France.

