Arjun Rampal on being stuck in Karjat with family: Secure as no cases here

Not many can convert life's lemons to lemonades as seamlessly as Arjun Rampal can. Caught in Karjat where he was shooting when the lockdown was announced last month, the actor decided to extend his stay at his lavish home, instead of scurry back to Mumbai.

"I thought it would be better to operate from here instead of travel at this point. I have a house here, so it worked out well," says Rampal, who is accompanied by partner Gabriella Demetriades and their son, Arik.

That Karjat has, so far, remained largely unscathed by COVID-19 was another bonus. "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

Spending two months in the lap of nature has converted him into "a farmer", of sorts, he jokes, adding that his family is making the most of the hiatus. "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment," says the actor, adding that he is also keeping tabs on his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, who are with ex-wife Mehr in Mumbai. "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news