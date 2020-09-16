IPL 2020: Arjun Tendulkar spotted chilling with MI players in Dubai, fans left curious. See photo

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has apparently sparked rumours of whether or not he will be joining Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2020 edition which is held in UAE.

Arjun Tendulkar has been an ardent fan of Mumbai Indians ever since the birth of IPL and has been cheering for the team from the stands even when his father Sachin Tendulkar was leading the IPL franchise as captain.

Arjun Tendulkar has, over the years, transformed into a very skilled pace bowler and has also impressed many with his skills with the bat at the U-19 cricket tournaments.

An image recently surfaced by a Twitter user where Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun can be seen chilling in a pool at a hotel alongside Mumbai Indians' players Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and James Pattinson in Dubai.

Some Twitter users were quick to take to the comments section to say that he has probably joined Mumbai Indians with some even wishing him 'All the best'.

One Twitter user went on to cheer Arjun Tendulkar by commenting, 'Come on Mumbai indian.' Another user showed his excitement and said, 'Verrygoodd! younger MB.' Two of the IPL 2020 fans also went ahead to wish Sachin's son best of luck for the tournament by writing, 'All the best Arjun.'

However, this is not the first time that Arjun Tendulkar has travelled along with the four-time IPL champions and neither has Mumbai Indians signed him.

Also Watch video: Is Sachin Tendulkar's new friend missing vada pav?

The Indian Premier League 2020 edition will begin on September 19, with Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings.

