Watch video: Is Sachin Tendulkar's new friend missing vada pav?

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar appears to be making a lot of friends during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the batting icon had taken to social media site Instagram to share a picture of a cat looking on while he was snacking on his favourite vada pav. Sachin wrote, "Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my favourite snacks. Also had an unexpected visitor who looked keen to have one too... Swipe to see the visitor."

And on Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram again and posted this video revealing his new friend was back. “My new friend is back! Looks like he’s missing the vada pav from the last visit,” Tendulkar captioned the video of him playing with the cat.

Sachin Tendulkar has been quite active on social media throughout the COVID-19 pandemic ever since March 2020. Sachin first began posting messages and videos regarding coronavirus pandemic.

Tendulkar went onto share photos and videos involving his kids Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin once posted a video of him giving son Arjun a haircut.

He later on shared a video on Instagram of him enjoying the Mumbai rains at home. The video was captured by Sara Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar is unarguably one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. With 200 Tests scoring 15,921 runs and 463 ODIs scoring 18,426, Sachin hold numerous records in these formats of cricketes. Sachin also has the most number of hundreds in ODIs and Tests with a total of 100 tons. Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket in November 2013.

