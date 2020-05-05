Armed cops arrive to capture tiger on the loose. What happens next is hilarious!

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic: iStock Photos

Spotting a tiger during a walk is not an encounter you would wish to experience. With stories of wild animals being spotted in unusual places during the lockdown, seeing a tiger on the loose is the last thing you want and which might lead to chaos! This is exactly what happened when few people in countryside Kent in England called the police for help saying that they had spotted a tiger in the neighbourhood.

Armed policemen and a helicopter arrived at the scene to locate the tiger but to their surprise, they found that it was just a sculpture that looked like a real tiger!

Picture/Martha Simpson-Twitter

The incident was narrated by Twitter user Martha Simpson. She said that the tiger sculpture that armed cops with a helicopter came to hunt for, was made by her grandmother. She also shared the pictures of the incident in which the police officers were investigating the sculpture.

My Granny is a sculptress. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger. pic.twitter.com/Kn21npZPiS — Martha (@marthasimpson__) May 2, 2020

Simpson was quoted by the Guardian as saying that her 85-year-old grandmother Juliet built the sculpture using chicken wires and resin 20 years ago. She said that her son called her on her phone to tell her about the armed police coming at her doorstep with their helicopters. "Ten of them! By then I could see the helicopter above, and I thought, goodness me. So then I walked up the road and saw the police Land Rover. I went up and said: 'Do you want to be introduced to this tiger?'" she was quoted by the Guardian.

Simpson went on to say that tiger’s sculpture never bothered anyone before this incident apart from dogs, adding that the police left after looking into the matter and establishing that the sculpture did not pose any risk to the public.

But the sculpture that created a buzz attracted some attention from netizens.

Congratulations to sculptor granny. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ Whether granny wants to still sell the work or still keep it as landmark. Legendary! — Imcha Imchen (@im_chat_sung) May 3, 2020

It's the tiger that came to tea! He's gorgeous! — Hazel Preller (@pierkisser) May 3, 2020

Did it put smile on the police's face? Hope so. — kharis (shig_ðÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂ) (@kharis_kun8) May 3, 2020

Tiger Queen as a sequel to Tiger King? — Mitch Cohen (@MitchCohen12) May 3, 2020

A person, who has visited the spot calls it a 'great scuplture' and said that he visits the spot regularly for walks with his dogs.

Hilarious. Walk here with the dogs regularly. My kids love the swing very kindly left there. Great sculpture! pic.twitter.com/F3sHeTpYYk — Phil (@PhilipRJSmith) May 3, 2020

