Armed with dashcams, railway must improve surveillance

Mumbai's new local trains now come with a new feature — dashcams. Incorporating technology for safer commuting, the dash cams will give a view of what is happening on the tracks. These are installed next to the headlights of the trains.

One does not have to be a regular commuter but simply be familiar with the local train scenario to know that track fatalities through accidents, crossing the tracks despite numerous warnings and suicides, are very high.

When a person is hit by a train on the tracks and dies subsequently, and there are no eyewitnesses, it is difficult to say what exactly happened. Was the person deliberately pushed? Did the person jump in front of the train? All this is left to conjecture or conflicting accounts from people. The dashcams, currently installed in two new local trains and being tried and tested, will provide some answers to these questions.

More importantly, this technology will be helpful in identifying criminals resorting to stone-pelting and vandalism, which is also a huge plus. Currently, these miscreants are slipping through the net, simply because they are very difficult to identify.

Cameras are also installed inside all coaches — while these were present earlier in some coaches — the feed can be streamed to the guard's cabin, which is a new development.

Constant upgrades and evolving technology are a huge plus and should be used where they are needed most — at crowded places like stations and trains.

Installation is not enough. These cameras should be of the highest quality for the surveillance to serve its purpose. Use tech for advantage and better commuting. Ever onward Railways.

