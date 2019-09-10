Armed with music

The floods in certain regions of Maharashtra have been so bad this year that the waterlogging that took place in Mumbai last week pales in comparison. And while there are numerous people who lent a helping hand, the relief work wouldn't have been completed if Indian Army jawans hadn't stepped in. Apart from ferrying people in inflatable rubber boats, they also supplied food, drinking water, and medical supplies to locals in the worst-affected regions. And this invaluable contribution will be honoured at a music concert this week for Army jawans and their families, which is open to the public as well.

Ekam Satt Foundation is hosting it, and marketing professional-turned-full-time musician Ameya Dabli, who started the charitable organisation, tells us that they have put together similar events across the country for the past few years. He says, "We were once in an Army training camp in Jammu and Kashmir, and saw first-hand how promptly and professionally soldiers went about tackling some militants. As civilians, we only read about such situations or watch them on television."

He adds that an ensemble of about 25 musicians will perform songs in multiple genres at the gig. "There will be a lot of Indian folk music that we will jazz up with contemporary sounds, and all the tracks will be inspiring, since we want the jawans and their families to have a good time," Dabli ends.

ON September 11, 4 pm

AT Birla Matushri, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Marine Lines.

CALL 9920327862

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates