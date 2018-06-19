Army biopic next for Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan is set to helm a biopic on Arun Khetarpal, second lieutenant of the Indian army, and a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra

Following their collaboration for Varun Dhawan-starrer Badlapur (2015), Sriram Raghavan and Dinesh Vijan are set to join hands again. Raghavan is set to helm a biopic on Arun Khetarpal, second lieutenant of the Indian army, and a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.



Sriram Raghavan

Tentatively titled Arun, the biopic will trace Khetarpal's journey who attained martyrdom at 21 during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Writer Ritesh Shah of Pink (2016) fame will pen the script. "Arun Khetarpal is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. We are reading all the literature available, because, it is a huge responsibility to make a film with such an inspirational message," said Dinesh Vijan who is producing the drama.

The script is likely to be finalised in the coming weeks, post which Sriram Raghavan will begin the casting process. The film is expected to go on floors next June.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to star in 'Badlapur' director Sriram Raghavan's next?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates