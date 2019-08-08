Army conducts rescue and relief operations in Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka

national

A total of around 3,500 persons have been rescued and nearly 10, 000 persons have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the three states

The Indian Armed forced rescue people from the General Area of Belgaum District in Karnataka

Incessant rains have resulted in widespread flooding in Southern Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Northern Kerala. A large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed to facilitate rescue and relief operations in concert with the NDRF and SDRF.



A Joint Operations Center has also been established at Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, Pune for coordinating the relief and rescue operations which are being carried out by the armed forces in all the three states.



As on Thursday, the Army has deployed 16 Columns, 14 Engineer Task Forces including a Para Special Force team for ongoing flood relief and rescue operations in Kolhapur, Sangli and Raigarh districts of Maharashtra and Bagalkot, Raichur, Belgaum and Kodagu districts of Karnataka.

Additional troops have also been requisitioned in order to carry flood reliefs operations in the area of Gulbarga in North Karnataka and Wayanad district of Kerala. A Special Engineer Task Force is being airlifted from Jodhpur to Belgaum for further enhancement of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.



Army personnel rescue a newborn baby stuck in Belgaum district of Karnataka

A total of around 3,500 persons have been rescued and nearly 10, 000 persons have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the three states. The rescued persons are provided with medical aid and food packets. The Army personnel have been showcasing dauntless courage and extreme devotion towards their duty while rescuing 24 personnel including a pregnant lady stranded for more than 72 hours at Kowad village in Kolhapur district.

The efforts and selflessness displayed by the Army personnel have been appreciated by the local and the civil administration.

