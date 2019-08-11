Army conducts rescue operations in 17 districts of four affected states
A total of approximately 10,000 persons have been rescued and more than 17,500 persons have been evacuated from the flooded areas f the four states
The Indian Army has intensified its rescue and relief operations in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The 13 X Engineer Teams of the Indian Army have been airlifted from Rajasthan to provide a surge to its ongoing relief and rescue operations in Kerala. Additional Engineer teams have also been put on standby to move at short notice to the flood-affected regions.
20 X medical teams are being moved to provide medical support to the rescued personnel in Maharashtra and Kerala. As of today, more than 3000 army personnel have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in 17 districts of the four affected states.
A bird's eye view of the flood-affected areas of Karnataka
Lieutenant General SK Saini, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishist Seva Meal, General Officer Commanding -in- Chief, Southern Command visited the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations being carried out by the brave and dauntless troops of Southern Command.
A total of approximately 10,000 persons have been rescued and more than 17,500 persons have been evacuated from the marooned/flooded areas. The rescued and evacuated persons are being provided necessary medical aid and food while the isolated people are being distributed food packets and water.
A special helpline number 020 26357444 is functional for the assistance of the citizens of Maharashtra. Similarly, a helpline number has also been made functional at Trivandrum (0471) 2352373, 2353030 for the assistance of all citizens of Kerala.
As on Saturday, a total of nine Relief Teams, 12 Engineer Teams are providing assistance to the flood-affected persons of Kohlapur and Sangli in Maharashtra while 33 Relief Teams, 37 Engineer Teams continue to provide flood relief in Bagalkot, Raichur, Belgaum, Kalburgi and Kodagu districts of Karnataka.
An Indian Army chopper comes to aid of those stranded in due to floods
In the state of Kerala, 24 Relief Teams, 21 Engineer Teams have been employed for flood relief in Allepy, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts while 06 Relief Teams have been deployed in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, Pune and several districts of Maharashtra have been reeling under flood due to incessant rainfall since the beginning of August. With the flood-like situation in several parts of Maharashtra, rescue and relief operation are underway in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Raigad which are heavily affected
-
In order to tackle the situation in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra, a large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed to facilitate rescue and relief operations in concert with the NDRF and SDRF.
-
In pic: Indian Naval teams prepare for deployment in flooded areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Raigad in Maharashtra
-
The Maharashtra Government has opened a Joint Operations Center at Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, Pune for coordinating the relief and rescue operations which are being carried out by the armed forces in Maharashtra, and also the states of Kerala and Karnataka which have been hit badly by the rains.
-
In an unfortunate tragedy, a boat carrying over 30 people during the rescue operations in Maharashtra capsized, leaving 10 people, including a toddler dead and six people missing. The incident took place on Thursday morning at the backwaters of the Krishna river in Bramhanal village in Palus taluka, which is around 25 kilometres away from the Sangli district in Maharashtra.
-
Ten teams of the Indian Army from Mumbai are also on the ground for the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. The teams have been specially deployed to rescue people from the flood-hit regions of Kolhapur, Sangli and Raigad district.
-
In pic: Indian Army personnel carry a man through the flooded streets of Sangli during rescue operations in the region
-
According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday (August 6).
-
In pic: An Indian Army personnel carries a newborn baby rescued from the flood-hit region of Sangli district.
-
On Thursday (August 8), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded deployment of five additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected regions of Maharashtra after he conducted an aerial survey of the areas
-
In pic: Indian Army personnel prepare a boat before deployment in the flooded areas of Sangli and its adjoining areas.
-
In pic: A birds-eye view of the footage of the flood-hit areas of Sangli district in Maharashtra from Indian Air Force chopper Mi-17. Pic/Faizan Khan
Parts of Maharashtra is facing flood-like situation due to incessant rains. A large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed along with the NDRF and SDRF teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, and Pune districts that have been hit severely by the downpour (Picture courtesy/NDRF, sourced by Suraj Ojha and Suresh Karkera)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Rescue operations continue in flood affected Maharashtra