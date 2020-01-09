Army for Ajay Devgn-led Bhuj: The Pride of India weakens?

Two months ago, Parineeti Chopra exited the Ajay Devgn-led Bhuj: The Pride of India. Now, it has been learnt that Rana Daggubati, who was to play a lieutenant colonel of Madras regiment in the ensemble drama, has bowed out of the project. A source reveals that Daggubati's health concern has prompted the decision.

"The film requires Rana to perform heavy-duty action sequences. The makers and the actor tried to look at possible options to retain him, including hiring body doubles, but things did not work out and they parted ways amicably." However, another source attributes his exit to date problem.

"Rana's schedule was supposed to start around October. However, the entire shooting schedule was delayed, and now, his stint is slated for next month. Since the actor is currently busy with Hiranyakashyap, he decided to opt out of the project. The makers have started looking for a replacement."

