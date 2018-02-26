Army recruitment scam foiled, one arrested

A person has been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe Army Officials entrusted with the recruitment to get the question paper leaked for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) to be held in Muzaffarpur on February 25



Representational Pic

The Army authorities came to know of such an attempt on the intervening night of February 22 and 23.

Due to the timely intervention of the Army authorities, the individual who was attempting to bribe the officials was caught red-handed while trying to establish contact with the officials.

It is apprehended that there is a deeper and wider network involving a number of people based in Danapur and Patna whose attempt is to leak the question paper before the examination and make a huge sum of money by offering these question papers to the candidates at a princely sum.

The matter is under investigation at the Police Station Danapur and an FIR has been lodged by the Army authorities.

