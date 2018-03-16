Army veteran's kin ask for public support to get back land he bough 50 years ago

While the government continues to do precious little to give veteran army man Chandrashekar Jangam, 98, any support to get back the land he bought 50 years ago



While the government continues to do precious little to give veteran army man Chandrashekar Jangam, 98, any support to get back the land he bought 50 years ago, his family has started an online campaign to garner support from the public for his battle.

On Wednesday, in a front-page report titled 'Should I come to Mantralaya and commit suicide?' mid-day highlighted the former soldier and his family's struggle to gain possession of his 15.5 gunta plot in Satara, which he had fully paid for in 1968. His family members have attached mid-day's report in their online campaign.

They said they have put up the online petition to get public support and build pressure on the government, which has so far only asked the Satara collectorate to file a report on the matter.

The petition reads, "Chandrashekar's son has reached several government authorities, the Prime Minister's Office, Defence Ministry, Lokayukta Maharashtra, etc, regarding this matter but nothing came up good. Now, Chandrashekar is bedridden. Can you people help in getting Chandrashekar his land back?" The support for the petition was slowly picking up and 50 people had signed the petition by Thursday evening.

The family has also clearly stated they are ready to take an alternate piece of land. The land allotted to Jangam in 1968 is currently divided — a large part has gone in road widening, while another part was re-allotted to someone else and nearly 5.5 guntas is with the Satara Municipal Corporation.

