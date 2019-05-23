Arnab Goswami accidentally refers to Sunny Deol as 'Sunny Leone'; Netizens go crazy

national

Arnab Goswami's name blunder placed Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was the biggest trend on Indian Twitter during Lok Sabha Election Results

Republic chief Arnab Goswami, in an assumedly high-pressure newsroom, accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone, during a news programme for counting Lok Sabha election votes on his channel. Arnab Goswami's name blunder did not go unnoticed as the Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was the biggest trend on Indian Twitter during Lok Sabha Election Results.

This probably might be the highlight of today. Over excited Arnab Goswami calls Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone. Hilarious! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/20tnqWL3qA — Pooja Taparia (@poojataparia) May 23, 2019

Arnab Goswami is so excited that Sunny Deol is leading that he calls him Sunny Leone.



He has overcharged his battery, discharge is needed. https://t.co/RyEMeP839P — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 23, 2019

I woke up at 9 and straightway went to see the Trends and Arnab Goswami never let us down. LOL. #ElectionsResults2019 pic.twitter.com/5xgf85zyJw — Harshal Hatzade (@HatzadeH) May 23, 2019

Amused by her cameo in the ongoing elections Twitter trend, Sunny Leone posted a tweet asking 'by how many votes?'. The moment Republic chief Goswami turned Sunny Deol into Sunny Leone, the goof-up video spread like wildfire on the Internet and became the butt of all jokes.

"Arnab: 'Sunny Leone...sorry Sunny Deol is leading from Gurdaspur'. Modi ke ishq mein devdas ban gya hai ye pagla," wrote another user, referencing the lovelorn alcoholic from the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay classic novel made and remade into films several times over the decades.

"OMG Sunny Leone is leading from Gurdaspur," another wrote on the microblogging site. Some called it the "highlight" of the day while others described the anchor as the best entertainer. "Today's Election excitement level is Sunny Leone. Arnab Goswami has now become the Number 1 Entertainer. Congratulations to Republic (sic)," wrote one user.

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is leading by more than 47,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. From the start of counting of votes at 8 am on Thursday, Deol has been maintaining a lead over Punjab Congress chief Jakhar. Speaking to reporters, 59-year-old Deol, who is popular for playing patriotic roles in movies like 'Border' and 'Gadar', said he was ecstatic over the initial trends coming during the counting of votes. "I am feeling good and I am very happy. Modiji is winning. I was confident that people of this constituency (Gurdaspur) love me a lot and will ensure my victory," Deol said.

