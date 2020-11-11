Arnab Goswami files anticipatory bail in FIR filed for assaulting woman cop

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami filed an anticipatory bail before the City Civil and Sessions Court on Wednesday in the FIR registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station.

On November 4, an FIR was registered against Goswami for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a team reached his residence to arrest him in 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The FIR was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his plea, Goswami has sought protection from arrest on the grounds that the offences alleged against him are made out and there is a video recording of the incident to prove the same.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted bail to Goswami and observed that the Bombay High Court was wrong in rejecting his bail plea. A special vacation bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee ordered Goswami and two other accused to be released on interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. The bench also directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure the order is followed immediately.

The Republic TV head was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018, for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

Naik's widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.

(With inputs from Vishal Singh)

