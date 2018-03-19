Arnold Schwarzenegger: I feel the same way as I did 20 years ago

The 'Terminator' star added he still has early morning workouts every day; he gets up at 5 am and rides the bike to the gym everyday



Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he does not feel his age and still has a "great" life. The 70-year-old actor said he is as energetic as he was two decades ago because he is still working hard. "I feel the same way (now at 70) as I did 20 years ago. It's only on my passport or my driver's licence, but I feel the same way as I did 20 years ago. I feel good about myself. I work out. I make my movies. Life is great. I feel useful and productive," Schwarzenegger said.

The "Terminator" star added he still has early morning workouts every day. "I lift all the time, I go every day to the gym. I bicycle, I lift, I ski, I do everything else. I get up at 5am and I ride the bike to the gym. I work out there for an hour, then I ride home and have breakfast. My day starts like that. Before I ever get to the office, I've already done my workout for the day. I've done something," he said.

