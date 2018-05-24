Arsenal job is a dream come true, says new manager Unai Emery

Unai Emery has warned Arsenal's under-performing stars he won't be afraid to wield the axe as he prepares for the challenge of creating a new future for the troubled Premier League side



New Arsenal boss Unai Emery. Pic/AFP

Unai Emery has warned Arsenal's under-performing stars he won't be afraid to wield the axe as he prepares for the challenge of creating a new future for the troubled Premier League side. Emery was unveiled as Arsenal's first new manager in 22 years yesterday as the Spaniard faced the media at the Emirates Stadium. He takes charge of a squad that went stale under his predecessor Arsene Wenger. Arsenal finished sixth in the English top-flight this season, missing out on the Champions League for a second successive year.

"It's a big challenge for me but I have worked also in other big projects," he said. "This is a big team, with great players. We think we need change, little things, a few players." Emery insisted his move to Arsenal is a great opportunity. "This is a big project and I am proud to be here and to work after Wenger," he said. "In my career every year I grew up with new challenges. For me this challenge is a dream come true."

