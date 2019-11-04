Arsenal star Granit Xhaka's wife makes her Instagram private after death threats

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka's wife Leonita Lekaj has made her Instagram account private after fans abused her and daughter Ayana, born last month, over Xhaka's behaviour in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend. In an outburst, Xhaka apparently swore at fans after he was booed following his substitution.

Lekaj's Instagram account which was earlier public, had over 200,000 followers. "People have said things like 'We will break your legs', 'Kill your wife' and 'Wish that your daughter gets cancer'. I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected many," he said in a statement released via the club.

