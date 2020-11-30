Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey

Actor Arshad Warsi has come on board for Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey", the makers announced on Saturday. The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Warsi, known for movies such as "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, will essay the role of the superstar's friend.

The film also features actor Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director. "The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay's comic timing and they narrowed down on Arshad who, over the years, has aced this space. "It's a first time pairing for the actors. His (Arshad) track is integral to the narrative, with multiple shades and a special look," the makers said in a statement. Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4", will direct the movie.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production will begin shoot from January in Jaisalmer and continue till March Warsi is currently awaiting the release of "Durgamati", which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. It will stream worldwide from December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever