Arshad Warsi on biking: Thankful to John Abraham for changing Maria's mind

John Abraham's love for bikes is well-known. The actor seems to have met his match in his Pagalpanti co-star Arshad Warsi, who is an avid bike enthusiast and a proud owner of a Ducati and an Indian Scout. While the two would have endless chats about their shared passion during the filming of the comedy, it seems to have culminated into a gift for Warsi — Abraham gifted him a BMW F750 GS, which comes at a cool Rs 12 lakh, last week.





"Recently, John was considering buying a bike, and out of the blue, sent me a picture of the BMW F750 GS. He asked me if I liked it. So I asked him whether he wanted to add one more [vehicle] to his fleet. That's when he said that he wanted to buy it for me. I immediately told him no, but he kept insisting and showing me various pictures [of the model]. [He eventually sent it over] saying that I should try it," he says. The actor adds that it is typical of Abraham to shower his near and dear ones with presents. "I keep telling John that he doesn't spend a penny on himself. He is happy in his chappals, tees and jeans. I don't know if he even owns a formal suit," he laughs.

As much as he is thankful to Abraham for the beast, Warsi reveals that he is far more grateful to him for changing wife Maria Goretti's mind about biking. "After we got married, Maria had said, no more biking. They were completely out of the picture. Years later, when John and I were shooting for Kabul Express [2006], he asked me why I had stopped biking and I told him about Maria. Soon after, John called her up and persuaded her. So, I have to thank John for that too."

