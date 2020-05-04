Art for a cause! Vikas and Gayatri Oberoi's 13-year-old son, Vihaan organizes online exhibition for charity

Real estate developer Vikas and Gayatri Oberoi's son, Vihaan, 13, is an aspiring artist, studying at the Oberoi International School. His passion for art led him to pursue acrylic painting and drawing. The self-taught youngster's tools vary from painting knives to cooking pan lids. He particularly enjoys working on multiple canvas making diptychs and triptychs as he loves the disconnection and continuity of such form of paintings.

Says Vihaan, "Knowing the situation we are in and learning about the hardships people are facing due to the lockdown, I have used my time at home to compile my work for an online exhibition on https://colorwaysbyvihaan.org. I was always keen on holding an exhibition and it's fulfilling to know that it will help people in need."



Proceeds from the sale will be collected by the Oberoi Foundation and donated to the NGO Teach for India's COVID-19 Relief and Learning Fund. "I hope my art brings as much positivity to people during this time, as creating it did for me," adds Vihaan.



His parents have always encouraged Vihaan's love for art. They say, "We are thrilled that he is able to contribute to a cause when it is most needed. We will continue to guide and encourage his creative mind and generosity. We are very thankful for all the appreciation he has received."

