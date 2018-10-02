Art with a heart

things-to-do

The annual fundraiser of an NGO that promotes art among Dharavi's children displays paintings, photos, books and more

When Himanshu S and Aqui Thami started the Dharavi Art Room (DAR) around 12 years ago, the local adults there didn't quite know what to make of it. "It's a space for kids where we run different art-related activities, such as painting, photography and a library from where the children can borrow books. This is meant to be a safe space for them," Himanshu says.

He adds that the initial skepticism from the parents has, over the years, been replaced by full-fledged support, with Thami even hosting frequent workshops for the local mothers. And now, you can also lend a helping hand by attending DAR's annual exhibition, being held this year in Bandra, where photographs taken by the children and their artwork will be put up for sale. Himanshu informs us that he and Thami are also in the process of painting a mural in the area, along with the children, which will showcase their talent even further.

On: Today, 11 am to 6 pm

At: Nagrana Lane, opposite Holy Family Hospital, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9773361243

