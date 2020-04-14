Arti Singh: Yoga has positively affected me
Apart from doing daily household chores, cooking and catching up on films and web-series, Arti Singh has also been practicing yoga
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh urges people to practice yoga during these times of COVID-19 stress. The quarantine has given a chance to people to do the things that they didn't otherwise get time for, owing to their busy work schedules.
Apart from doing daily household chores, cooking and catching up on films and web-series, Arti has also been practicing yoga. "I used to practice yoga daily when I was in Lucknow but I lost touch in between. Now that we are all home and have time in our hands, I have got back to doing it daily. Usually, I try to do it as soon as I wake up or in the evenings, depending upon how I am feeling that day," she said.
"Yoga has positively affected me as it helps calm down my mind. I encourage everyone to do a short session of yoga every day, as these are testing times we are all facing. Yoga will essentially keep you calm and patient," she added.
Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little... you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon. I have shed 5 kgs from the 15th of march till now. Aur aisa nahi hai ki koi pathhar tode! I am into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day. And definitely the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Every night I feel like hogging maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss house. Like everyone one I also have #CheatDay and you all won’t believe that on my birthday I ate so much, including chinese food that I was craving for. I dont kill myself by not eating what I want, so I do hog once a week. I actually salute people who are consistent with their diet! I wish I was like that but nevertheless I'm still getting there slowly. Thoda jyada time lagega... maybe one month more then all the people who are disciplined, but well that's me and that’s fine. This is the time where you can actually try to improve yourself physically and mentally as well as also emotionally! Because zindagi ki daud se thoda aaram milega kuch logon ko isse!#MyFitnessStory
