Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer mints Rs 55 crore

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choice of films and his relevant performances. The actor makes sure he pours in his blood, sweat, and soul in all of his films, and his effort shows at the box office. Ayushmann's cop drama, Article 15, has been creating quite the buzz in theatres across India. The film earned 2.15 Cr on a Saturday, 1.25 Cr on Friday which totals up to 55.83 crore in total and is sure to reach the 60 crore grid very soon, owing to the massive jump.

The film which opened to massive praises and acclaim from the critics and audience ever since then, the film has not only gripped the entire nation with Ayushmann's stellar performance but is charting success at the Box -office with the most consistent run across the 15 days since its release.

The film set the cash registers ringing despite facing tough competition with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive. The investigative drama, Article 15 has struck the right chord with Bollywood as well at the film’s special screening. All the personalities who watched the film were touched by its gritty and hard-hitting content which emphasises on the atrocities in the society and has come forward appreciating Anubhav Sinha's path-breaking movie and Ayushmann Khurrana's promising acting

The trailer of the film, released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.

Article 15 has a stellar support cast of Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who deliver a power-packed collective performance along with Ayushmann, an actor who has a profound ability to identify great scripts.

