Article 370: Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association calls on HM Amit Shah

The delegation has called the Union home minister to discuss on the aftermath of the Centre's move stripping the state of its special status

Security personnel patrol a street during restrictions to maintain law and order, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the aftermath of resolution of Article 370 and Article 35A.

"We will meet Home Minister Amit Shah. The reason for the meeting is to talk about the abrogation of Article 370. Agenda is to discuss the abrogation of Article 370. We will also talk about Panchayat empowerment," state president of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association, Anil Sharma said while briefing the media.

Another delegation member told ANI they wanted to thank him for the abrogation of Article 370. "We are here to thank him for the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu is peaceful. It was a longstanding demand of Jammu. We are also here to tell them about the problems being faced by our panchayats. It is a moment of happiness for Jammu and Kashmir that such a big step has been taken," the delegation member said.

On August 5, the Central government had announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

With inputs from ANI

