Art's new playground

What started as a festival for visual music at the UnBox Festival in Delhi in 2011 has expanded into a dynamic event with a constellation of programming for performers, experts, and explorers of creative technological fields. EyeMyth, a premier new-media arts festival, is an intersection of global art, culture, and technology that brings to life the future of immersive storytelling and new-media expressions.

This year, the festival poses the question, what is the future of the arts, media, and culture in the global South? One can look forward to the two-day visual un-serious conference Massive Mixer that focusses on the future of storytelling in India and beyond, featuring more than 50 inspirational local and international speakers sharing their approaches and techniques. The programme Massive Mixer will cover themes such as art and technology, art and responsibility, and art and enterprise, with topics including new technologies, the future of new media and creative work, amongst others. The day-long hands-on Speculative Sunday workshop will visualise India’s radical cultural futures while learning new skills in speculative design and design fiction. The VR Kino will showcase cutting edge virtual reality (VR) from around the world. The indie game arcade—a new addition—will bring award-winning indie video games from Switzerland and India.



Pics courtesy/ Eyemyth Team

Creative director of the festival and co-founder, Quicksand Design Studio, Avinash Kumar says, "In the past, the programming has included new media exhibitions, immersive showcases, audiovisual performances, workshops and networking events. EyeMyth sees the need for entities like itself to articulate and expand on the emerging discourse around these new currents. There are very few safe spaces for new communities to express their practice as well as build creative networks. EyeMyth wishes to occupy this space through its fest and its persistent programme called Future Fiction."

What: EyeMyth Media Arts Festival 2019

Where: Deepak Talkies, 38, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel

Entry: Packages priced at R7,500 - Rs 12,000

When: November 29, 9.30 AM to December 1, 11.59 PM

Log in: insider.in

