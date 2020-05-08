Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita ties the knot with Akshay Waghmare amid lockdown

Former don Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita married Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare in a simple traditional ceremony at their Dagadi Chawl residence in central Mumbai on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The bride and the groom, along with their families were seen wearing masks during the wedding ceremony. Due to the lockdown in place, they restricted their guest list to only three-four people from both families.

Arun Gawli

The family had informed the Agripada police about the ceremony and only three to four guests each from both families who were attending the wedding, an official told PTI. The families had also assured the police that they will follow the lockdown rules while conducting the wedding rituals, he said.

The wedding was reportedly scheduled to take place on March 29, but was postponed due to the lockdown, a source from the family told PTI.

Gawli, who is serving a life sentence in the 2007 Kamlakar Jamsandekar murder case, has been out on parole.

(With inputs from PTI)

