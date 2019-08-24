Search

Arun Jaitley passes away: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani pay tribute

Updated: Aug 24, 2019, 14:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demise has triggered a wave of shock and grief, with leaders cutting across the political spectrum paying their tribute to the esteemed leader

Arun Jaitley

On Saturday, leaders across the political spectrum paid tributes to former Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Jaitly was 66. Confirming the demise of BJP's senior leader, Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol, AIIMS said, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP) at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday."

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chiief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted condolences. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at the age of 66 was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on August 9 after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member. While Union Minister Smriti Irani described Arun Jaitley as an Orator par excellence and a legal luminary while offering her condolence.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his grief and extended his sympathy towards his family. In his tribute, Kovind said that Arun Jaitley was a brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official visit said that Jaitley was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India.

PM Modi also spoke to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son and expressed his condolences. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to express condolence. Tharoor said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend and Delhi University senior Arun Jaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU and I was President of St Stephen's College Union." Further expressing his relationship with Jaitley, Tharoor said that despite political differences they enjoyed healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in Lok Sabha.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also xpressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and extended sympathy to his family. and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".
Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on Saturday.

The Congress said while paying tribute to Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed his grief over the demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Goyal said that Arun Jaitley Ji's demise is an irreparable loss for all of us. Describing Jaitley's personality, Goyal in his tweet said that Jaitley was an outstanding statesman & administrator who devoted his life to public service and the nation's growth.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the death of Arun Jaitley. In his condolence tweet, Fadnavis said that the passing away of Arun Jaitley is his personal loss too!

With inputs from IANS and ANI

