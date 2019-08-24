Arun Jaitley passes away: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani pay tribute

national

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demise has triggered a wave of shock and grief, with leaders cutting across the political spectrum paying their tribute to the esteemed leader

Arun Jaitley

On Saturday, leaders across the political spectrum paid tributes to former Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Jaitly was 66. Confirming the demise of BJP's senior leader, Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol, AIIMS said, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP) at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday."

HM Amit Shah: Deeply pained by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Bka1NevxLO — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chiief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted condolences. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at the age of 66 was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on August 9 after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member. While Union Minister Smriti Irani described Arun Jaitley as an Orator par excellence and a legal luminary while offering her condolence.

Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his grief and extended his sympathy towards his family. In his tribute, Kovind said that Arun Jaitley was a brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official visit said that Jaitley was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India.

Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitleyâÂÂÂÂÂÂ©. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019

PM Modi also spoke to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son and expressed his condolences. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to express condolence. Tharoor said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend and Delhi University senior Arun Jaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU and I was President of St Stephen's College Union." Further expressing his relationship with Jaitley, Tharoor said that despite political differences they enjoyed healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in Lok Sabha.

Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also xpressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and extended sympathy to his family. and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".

Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on Saturday.

We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

The Congress said while paying tribute to Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief."

Shri Arun Jaitley ji's demise is an irreparable loss for all of us.



He was an outstanding statesman & administrator who devoted his life to public service & nation’s growth



The nation is in mourning. My deep condolences to his family in this moment of grief. Om Shanti. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 24, 2019

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed his grief over the demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Goyal said that Arun Jaitley Ji's demise is an irreparable loss for all of us. Describing Jaitley's personality, Goyal in his tweet said that Jaitley was an outstanding statesman & administrator who devoted his life to public service and the nation's growth.

Shocked and deeply pained to know about our great leader Arun Jaitley ji. It is more painful as we lost another great leader after Sushma Swaraj ji in just a few days.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and crore of @BJP4India Karyakartas.

This is my personal loss too! pic.twitter.com/jc3mmwJLeW — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 24, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the death of Arun Jaitley. In his condolence tweet, Fadnavis said that the passing away of Arun Jaitley is his personal loss too!

