Arun Jaitley: Sam Pitroda's comments unfortunate and blessings for Pakistan's narrative

national

The fact that senior Congress leaders are speaking the same language is unfortunate and also hurts the sentiments of the country

Sam Pitroda. Pic/AFP

Union Minister Arun Jaitley slammed Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda for his comments on IAF's air strike on a Balakot terror camp after the Pulwama attack, terming his statement "unfortunate" and a "blessing for Pakistan's narrative".

"There is no country that has criticised the surgical strikes or the airstrikes conducted by India except for one nation, Pakistan. The fact that senior Congress leaders are speaking the same language is unfortunate and also hurts the sentiments of the country.

To say that the Pulwama attack was self-engineered is a blessing for Pakistan's narrative," he said. Pitroda had reportedly said post the Mumbai terror attacks, India could have responded with airstrikes, but "according to me that's not how you deal with world".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates