Arun Jaitley set to undergo kidney transplant at AIIMS on Saturday

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will undergo a kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS on Saturday.

Jaitley, who is suffering from a kidney-related ailment, was admitted in the hospital on Friday evening, hospital sources said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a special team of doctors for the surgery which will be led by doctor V.K. Bansal.

Sandeep Guleria, a specialist from Apollo Hospitals and a brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, is also a part of the team of doctors.

Informed sources said Jaitley's kidney transplant would be conducted at the Cardio-Neuro Tower in the AIIMS, which is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

It was the same facility where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj underwent her kidney transplant in December 2016.

Jaitley had tweeted on Thursday: "I am being treated for kidney related problems and certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."

Due to his ill health, Jaitley had to cancel his next week's visit to London for the annual economic dialogue.

Jaitley, who underwent a gastric bypass weight loss surgery in 2015, reportedly visited the AIIMS on Thursday for a check-up where doctors advised him to take rest before his kidney transplant begins.

